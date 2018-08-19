Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Insider Sells 9,150 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) insider Richard Lee Baxter sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.32, for a total transaction of C$39,528.00.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.42. 480,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,512. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.13.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

