Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Insider Sells 9,150 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) insider Richard Lee Baxter sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.32, for a total transaction of C$39,528.00.
TSE:CEU traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.42. 480,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,512. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
