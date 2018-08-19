Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) CEO Sells $244,530.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $249,546.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $161,640.60.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a P/E ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 0.64. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 644.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 93.1% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 473.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

