Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) CFO Sells $21,390.08 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CFO John F. Gavin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $21,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $37.60. 1,037,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,031. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $46.00 target price on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at $12,035,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

