Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (DDD) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DDD opened at $19.04 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

