Insider Buying: Revlon Inc (REV) Director Purchases $706,400.00 in Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. Revlon Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. equities analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Revlon by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 418,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Revlon by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC grew its position in Revlon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,352,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after acquiring an additional 394,720 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

