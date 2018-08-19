Insider Buying: Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Director Buys C$24,125.00 in Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 12,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.93 per share, with a total value of C$24,125.00.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 10,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.07 per share, with a total value of C$20,700.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 6,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 3,700 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$9,805.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 7,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

TSE:PG traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,795. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.75 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premier Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.15.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

