Insider Buying: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Major Shareholder Buys $2,910,050.00 in Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ltd Macquarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 45,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 66,523 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,401.39.

On Monday, August 6th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 126,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,700.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 51,922 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,566.32.

On Monday, July 30th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 50,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 14,812 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $666,095.64.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 74,487 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,700.91.

On Thursday, July 19th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 79,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 58,682 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,617,804.02.

On Friday, July 13th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 27,308 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,579.16.

NYSE:MIC opened at $45.86 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 570.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

