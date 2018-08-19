Insider Buying: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) Director Buys C$27,807.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,807.00.

Shares of TSE CMG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.78. 75,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,546. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$10.44.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of C$19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.40 million.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

