Innospec (IOSP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Innospec from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of IOSP opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Innospec had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 5,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,045.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Aldous sold 1,687 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $129,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

