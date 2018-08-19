Incyte (INCY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News articles about Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Incyte earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1606033027583 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. Incyte had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Incyte from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.23 to $140.11 in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

