Ignition Reaches Market Capitalization of $494,835.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00008977 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $494,835.00 and $1,385.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 913,511 coins and its circulating supply is 858,187 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

