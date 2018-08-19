IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,421 Shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of ARK Web x.0 ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $55.81 on Friday. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Web x.0 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Web x.0 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.