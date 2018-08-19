IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 219,234 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $5,560,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,718 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $1,656,000.

Shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $39.02.

