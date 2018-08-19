Ideal Power (IPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 40746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPWR. ValuEngine upgraded Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The stock has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. sell-side analysts expect that Ideal Power Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

