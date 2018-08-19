IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $208.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $189.35 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.18.

Shares of IAC opened at $190.27 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $103.47 and a 12 month high of $195.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 417.9% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

