Hutchinson Capital Management CA Invests $8.81 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,000. Franklin Resources makes up 2.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.05% of Franklin Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $861,012,000 after buying an additional 2,615,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,911,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,964,000 after buying an additional 1,309,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,037,000 after buying an additional 1,188,556 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,279,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,297,000 after buying an additional 759,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 522,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

