Hush Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,273.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Hush has a market cap of $1.01 million and $4,273.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. In the last week, Hush has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.02187859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00294329 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00311834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00064487 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00144868 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 4,546,125 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.