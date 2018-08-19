Huobi Token (HT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $53.38 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00036275 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Gate.io and Bibox. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $115.84 million and $53.38 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00295754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00156097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00036524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro

Huobi Token Coin Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

