Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) PT Set at €68.80 by Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €68.80 ($78.18) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.86 ($88.48).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €70.18 ($79.75) on Friday. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a one year low of €61.15 ($69.49) and a one year high of €81.34 ($92.43).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

