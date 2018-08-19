Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,150,005.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,330 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $2,150,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orix Hlhz Holding Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 110,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 49,951 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $2,412,633.30.

On Monday, August 6th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 42,474 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $2,043,848.88.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 544,712 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $26,462,108.96.

On Monday, June 4th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 2,682,983 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $131,761,295.13.

On Friday, May 18th, Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 218,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,395,050.00, for a total value of $958,120,900,000.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.85 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

