Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,775,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $184,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,392,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,277,000 after buying an additional 330,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,214,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,029,000 after buying an additional 240,846 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,778,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,984,000 after buying an additional 540,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,099,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,705,000 after buying an additional 260,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after buying an additional 3,663,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $118,313.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

