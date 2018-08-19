HorusPay Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. HorusPay has a market cap of $0.00 and $4,623.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00302718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00156107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.