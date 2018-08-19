Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $31.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $966,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares stock remained flat at $$29.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,518. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.