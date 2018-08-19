Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOC. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 221 ($2.82).

HOC opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.22) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.60 ($4.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

