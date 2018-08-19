HL Financial Services LLC Invests $458,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stock

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,730,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,797,000 after purchasing an additional 784,825 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 407,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 739.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 163,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $892,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $630,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,043 shares of company stock worth $4,643,533. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

