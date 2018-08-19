HL Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $41.20 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

