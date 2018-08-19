Himax Technologies (HIMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIMX. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on Himax Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.91.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of -0.15.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $203,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 114.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 97,417 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

