Hexx (HXX) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hexx has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $31,262.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00043604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Hexx has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,417.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.54 or 0.04672799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.37 or 0.08849416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00904269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.01496183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00208637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.02209428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00298231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hexx Profile

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,727,365 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

