Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Helmerich & Payne worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 844,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after buying an additional 482,539 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 706,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,023,000 after buying an additional 344,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

Several analysts have commented on HP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.