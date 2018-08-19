Head-To-Head Survey: Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: AMX) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Telefonica Brasil pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefonica Brasil has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Telefonica Brasil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 15.70% 9.70% 6.63% America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L -0.25% 4.72% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $13.54 billion 1.28 $1.44 billion $0.85 12.05 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.17 billion 1.01 $1.48 billion $0.68 24.44

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonica Brasil. Telefonica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telefonica Brasil and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 1 5 3 0 2.22 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 2 2 6 0 2.40

Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.26%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus target price of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. Telefônica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Telefônica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP Telecomunicações Participações Ltda.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

