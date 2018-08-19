Head-To-Head Review: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) & BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NYSE: BJ) and BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 4.31 $127.59 million $1.25 59.56 BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and BJs Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 1 6 8 0 2.47 BJs Wholesale Club 1 5 7 0 2.46

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $28.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and BJs Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 12.36% 12.06% 8.81% BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats BJs Wholesale Club on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Commonwealth Classics names. As of June 5, 2018, the company operated 277 store locations in 21 states across the Eastern portion of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

Beacon Holding Inc. operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

