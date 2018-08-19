Head-To-Head Review: HP (HPQ) & Allot Communications (ALLT)

HP (NASDAQ: ALLT) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HP and Allot Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $52.06 billion 0.76 $2.53 billion $1.65 14.87 Allot Communications $81.99 million 2.66 -$18.07 million ($0.35) -18.51

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Allot Communications. Allot Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HP and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 7.84% -99.90% 9.34% Allot Communications -16.97% -6.46% -4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HP and Allot Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 0 10 9 0 2.47 Allot Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

HP presently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Allot Communications has a consensus price target of $6.35, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Allot Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allot Communications does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

HP has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HP beats Allot Communications on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

