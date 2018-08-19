Head to Head Review: CSI Compressco (CCLP) vs. North American Construction Group (NOA)

CSI Compressco (NYSE: NOA) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Construction Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CSI Compressco and North American Construction Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $295.57 million 0.86 -$40.45 million ($1.17) -5.11 North American Construction Group $225.58 million 0.87 $4.06 million $0.14 51.43

North American Construction Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSI Compressco. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CSI Compressco and North American Construction Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 1 2 1 0 2.00 North American Construction Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CSI Compressco presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. North American Construction Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given North American Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Dividends

CSI Compressco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CSI Compressco pays out -64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Construction Group pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. North American Construction Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CSI Compressco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -12.89% -51.34% -5.70% North American Construction Group 3.90% 9.14% 3.50%

Summary

North American Construction Group beats CSI Compressco on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services. It also provides drill, blast, excavation, and haulage contract mining services; drill, blast, excavate, fill, grade, and piling site preparation services; gravel and asphalt air strip construction services; and material replacement, compaction, terrain contouring, and hydro-seeding reclamation services. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Acheson, Canada.

