Head-To-Head Review: Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) & Syneos Health (SYNH)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NASDAQ: SYNH) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Syneos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories Intl. $1.86 billion 3.13 $123.35 million $5.27 22.98 Syneos Health $2.67 billion 1.82 -$138.46 million $1.94 24.36

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syneos Health. Charles River Laboratories Intl. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syneos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 8 0 2.62 Syneos Health 0 2 7 0 2.78

Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus target price of $122.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Syneos Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories Intl. 6.38% 25.26% 8.78% Syneos Health -4.32% 7.80% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats Syneos Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and chemical, life science and veterinary medicine, and medical device companies; and contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Elligo Health Research. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.