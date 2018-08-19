Head-To-Head Comparison: ParkerVision (PRKR) versus Mitel Networks (MITL)

ParkerVision (NASDAQ: MITL) and Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ParkerVision and Mitel Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $100,000.00 81.52 -$19.25 million ($1.05) -0.30 Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.27 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.38

ParkerVision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitel Networks. Mitel Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ParkerVision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ParkerVision and Mitel Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitel Networks 0 3 1 0 2.25

Mitel Networks has a consensus target price of $13.05, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Mitel Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mitel Networks is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Mitel Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -194.02% Mitel Networks -2.76% -9.58% -2.15%

Risk and Volatility

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitel Networks has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitel Networks beats ParkerVision on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

