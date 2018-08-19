Head to Head Analysis: FBL Financial Group (FFG) and Athene (ATH)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE: ATH) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FBL Financial Group and Athene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Athene 0 4 9 0 2.69

Athene has a consensus target price of $61.36, indicating a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Athene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than FBL Financial Group.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Athene does not pay a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Athene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FBL Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Athene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 26.02% 8.59% 1.11% Athene 15.58% 12.54% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Athene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $735.48 million 2.76 $194.32 million $4.32 18.92 Athene $8.73 billion 1.14 $1.45 billion $5.66 8.83

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group. Athene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBL Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athene beats FBL Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

