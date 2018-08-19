HCA Healthcare (HCA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $131.69 and last traded at $131.03, with a volume of 35058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.19.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $4,433,861.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944,961 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,133,000 after buying an additional 457,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,413,000 after buying an additional 64,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 187.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,289,000 after buying an additional 714,331 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

