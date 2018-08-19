HC Wainwright Analysts Give Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) a $3.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy recommendation and our unchanged $2.50 per share price target. Our valuation remains based on a DCF of expected operations at Pebble, using an unchanged 15% discount rate. We also add in-situ value for Pebble’s M&I copper and gold resources not used in our DCF analysis after applying a 0.10x in-situ multiple.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

NAK stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,725,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,667,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,685 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

