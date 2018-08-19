Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €48.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.57 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €45.62 ($51.84) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($5.97) and a one year high of €72.65 ($82.56).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

