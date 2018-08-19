Halyard Health (HYH) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Halyard Health were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halyard Health by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Halyard Health in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Halyard Health in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Halyard Health in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halyard Health in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Halyard Health from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Halyard Health from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of HYH stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67. Halyard Health has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

