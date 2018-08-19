GXChain (GXS) Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00023863 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, OEX and QBTC. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $968,915.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00296315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00156184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00063262 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011645 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, OEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, QBTC, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

