Guncoin Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Guncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guncoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Guncoin has a market capitalization of $244,973.00 and $171.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000822 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Guncoin Profile

GUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 225,005,278 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

