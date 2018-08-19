Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Trading Down 5.6%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $29.29. 1,852,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 652,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.59 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,478,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,049,000 after acquiring an additional 282,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 96,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 20,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

