Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.
NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. 93,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $52.21.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
