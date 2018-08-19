Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. 93,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 110.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

