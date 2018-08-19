Greenleaf Trust Acquires 351 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,867 shares of company stock worth $7,719,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.16.

Shares of NOC opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.35 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

