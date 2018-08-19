Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Green Dot worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,368,000 after purchasing an additional 172,545 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 562,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 52.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 437,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after buying an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,974 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $575,882.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,677,745.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jess Unruh sold 31,043 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,217,091.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,823,249.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,319,603. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

