Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

GWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. 317,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

In other news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,363,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,684,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,707,000 after purchasing an additional 79,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 174,212 shares during the period.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

