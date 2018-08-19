Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $381.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00301628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00156220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00039007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 777,002,332 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

