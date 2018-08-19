Grand City Properties (GYC) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.73) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €31.17 ($35.42) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.09 ($27.38).

Shares of GYC opened at €23.18 ($26.34) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

