Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.